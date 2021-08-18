Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) versus Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Critical Comparison

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repro Med Systems and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hill-Rom 0 2 4 0 2.67

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Hill-Rom has a consensus price target of $135.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Hill-Rom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 6.26 -$1.21 million $0.02 170.00 Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 3.02 $223.00 million $5.53 23.93

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. Hill-Rom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -14.16% -3.24% -2.91% Hill-Rom 8.12% 21.74% 8.41%

Risk and Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Repro Med Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as patient exam and diagnostics, patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, vision screening, and diagnostics products; and respiratory health products comprising non-invasive devices that provide respiratory support and assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include tables, lights, and pendants; and positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables. It sells and rents products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sells and rents products directly to patients in the home; and sells products to primary care facilities through distributors. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

