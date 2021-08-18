Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UWM Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UWM in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UWMC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29. UWM has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UWM by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,934 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth about $6,338,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

