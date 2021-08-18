Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vertex Resource Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:VTX)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Resource Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Vertex Resource Group from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of VTX stock opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35. Vertex Resource Group has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

