ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $279.54

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $279.54 and last traded at $279.15, with a volume of 13421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,071. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

