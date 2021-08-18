Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSSP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,650,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,276,750. Reve Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Reve Technologies alerts:

About Reve Technologies

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Reve Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reve Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.