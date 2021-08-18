Reviewing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Empower (NYSE:EMPW)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Empower (NYSE:EMPW) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luminar Technologies and Empower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Empower 0 0 3 0 3.00

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 86.87%. Empower has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.32%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Empower.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Empower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -173.80% -79.91% Empower N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Empower shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Empower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 392.94 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Empower N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Empower has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Summary

Empower beats Luminar Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.