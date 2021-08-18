Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.91.
About Revival Gold
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.