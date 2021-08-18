Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

