Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $65.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.36.
Several analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of RVLV stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82.
In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,264.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,490,531 shares of company stock worth $93,018,507. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
