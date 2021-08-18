Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $65.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,264.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,490,531 shares of company stock worth $93,018,507. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.