RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 23,517 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

BSCP opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33.

