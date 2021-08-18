RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.