RFG Advisory LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 182,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 87,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 534,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 271,482 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 232,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.