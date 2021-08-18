RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 298 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.11. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

