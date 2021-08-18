RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 298 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.11. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.