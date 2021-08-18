RFG Advisory LLC Sells 570 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

