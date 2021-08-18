Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 44,375 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 782.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

