RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.94.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at C$682,929.60.

Shares of TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.97. 387,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,494. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.64 and a 52 week high of C$23.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

