RioDeFi Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $13.15 million and $3.64 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.74 or 0.00857811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00048247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00104181 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 287,070,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

