RLX Technology (RLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 20th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. RLX Technology has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RLX Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

