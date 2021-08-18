Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.57, but opened at $74.50. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock. Roblox shares last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 128,485 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $3,756,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.