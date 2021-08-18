Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roblox traded as high as $84.36 and last traded at $84.03. Approximately 501,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,137,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

