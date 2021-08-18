Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.07

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 23045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $624.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 125.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at $10,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter valued at $6,166,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 660,859 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.