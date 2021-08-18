Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,784,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,926 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 8.3% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $488,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

WFC stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. 899,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,966,279. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.