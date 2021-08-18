Rotten Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Rotten has a market cap of $289,273.80 and approximately $3,407.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.59 or 0.00843172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00047747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00103656 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 99,267,587 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.