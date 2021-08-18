Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$47.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$42.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.43. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$29.77 and a 52 week high of C$42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.