Royal Bank of Canada Buys 13,552 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Eagle Point Credit worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ECC stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $451.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

