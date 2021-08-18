Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,485 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 314.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 86,803 shares during the last quarter.

FCOR opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.94. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

