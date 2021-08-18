Royal Bank of Canada Has $574,000 Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.43. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

