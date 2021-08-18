Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$148.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.69.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

