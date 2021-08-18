Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

