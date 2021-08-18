Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of Townsquare Media worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

