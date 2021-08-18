Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDS-A. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDS-A traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.79. 4,722,715 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.36.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.