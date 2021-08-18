Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

