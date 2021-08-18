Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 118,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,388. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

