RSK Infrastructure Framework One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.49 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $174.97 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00134224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00150337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.66 or 0.99938807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00885913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.40 or 0.06817698 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,340,008 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

