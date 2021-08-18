Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

