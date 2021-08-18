Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 1,823,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,589. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

