SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post sales of $103.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.05 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $411.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 1.88.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.