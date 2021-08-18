Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

SZGPY stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

