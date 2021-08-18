SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SDTTU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 43,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,674. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the Initial Wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.