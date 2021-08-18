SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SDTTU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 43,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,674. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19.
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile
