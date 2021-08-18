Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 813,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 837.1 days.
OTCMKTS SNYYF remained flat at $$1.20 on Wednesday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.