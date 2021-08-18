Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 813,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 837.1 days.

OTCMKTS SNYYF remained flat at $$1.20 on Wednesday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment.

