SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $124.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.10.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SAP traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $148.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,435. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.93. The stock has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SAP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 31.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 35.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

