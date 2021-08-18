Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAR. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $304.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,569,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

