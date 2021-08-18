Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $304.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 87.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $34,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

