Savaria (SISXF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/16/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$24.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SISXF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. 485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25. Savaria Co. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

