Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,044 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 4.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Nutrien worth $63,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 147,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,630. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

