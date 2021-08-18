Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 263,140 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 263,140 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for 2.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $31,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. 8,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

