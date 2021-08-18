Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners accounts for 0.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

BAMR stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,882. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.