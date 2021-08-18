Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Update

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 395,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scholastic by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $11,405,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

