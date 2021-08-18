Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Decreased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,268 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after buying an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 118,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. 27,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94.

