Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after buying an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,322. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.