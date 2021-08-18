Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 14.3% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.80. The stock had a trading volume of 260,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,840. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

